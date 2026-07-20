Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff questions RFK Jr. over CDC foodborne illness surveillance during Cyclospora outbreak

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is demanding answers from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over changes made to a federal foodborne illness surveillance program.

In a letter sent to Kennedy, the Georgia Democrat said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network, known as FoodNet, no longer requires reporting of Cyclospora cayetanensis, the parasite that causes cyclosporiasis. Ossoff argued the change has weakened the nation's ability to monitor foodborne illnesses.

According to the CDC, beginning July 1, 2025, FoodNet made reporting optional for all pathogens except Salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). The agency said the change reflects an evolving surveillance system, noting that other public health programs also monitor FoodNet pathogens and that narrowing the reporting requirements allows staff to prioritize core activities while maintaining the network's infrastructure.

Ossoff's office cited reports that more than 1,600 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis have been identified across 34 states, including Georgia, with more than 100 hospitalizations and thousands of additional cases under investigation.

"Last year, you terminated the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network (FoodNet) required surveillance of Cyclospora cayetanensis, the parasite responsible for cyclosporiasis. And now a cyclosporiasis outbreak sweeps the nation," Ossoff wrote.

The senator asked Kennedy whether the CDC has restored required surveillance for Cyclospora cayetanensis, why the reporting requirement was changed, and for an update on the epidemiological and food safety investigations into the outbreak. He requested responses within 72 hours.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. According to the CDC, people infected with the parasite commonly experience watery, explosive diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue.