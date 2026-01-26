Georgia school cancellations: Hazardous conditions force some districts to remain closed on Tuesday
Some Georgia school districts will remain shut down on Tuesday as the state recovers from the weekend's ice storm.
On Monday, school districts across North Georgia either canceled classes or went remote due to possibly hazardous road conditions.
With temperatures still remaining low, some school districts have decided to reopen on Tuesday. Others that were more greatly impacted by the storm will remain closed.
See the latest school updates below:
Opening on Tuesday
- Atlanta Public Schools
- Bartow County Schools
- Calhoun City Schools
- Cartersville City Schools
- Cherokee County Schools
- City Schools of Decatur
- Clayton County Schools
- Cobb County Schools
- Coweta County Schools
- DeKalb County Schools
- Douglas County Schools
- Fayette County Schools
- Floyd County Schools
- Fulton County Schools
- Gordon County Schools
- Griffin-Spalding County Schools
- Gwinnett County Schools
- Henry County Schools
- Jasper County Charter System
- Paulding County Schools
- Pike County Schools
- Rockdale County Schools
- Rome City Schools
- Thomaston-Upson County Schools
- Towns County Schools
- Walton County Schools
Closed on Tuesday
- Banks County Schools
- Gainesville City Schools
- Habersham County Schools
- Hart County Schools
- Jackson County Schools
- Marietta City Schools
- Oglethorpe County Schools
- Rabun County Schools
- Stephens County Schools
- Union County Schools
- White County Schools
Moving to virtual learning
- Buford City Schools
- Dawson County Schools
- Fannin County Schools
- Hall County Schools
- Lumpkin County Schools
- Pickens County Schools
Delayed opening
- Dade County Schools will be delayed by two hours
- Forsyth County Schools will be delayed by two hours
- Gilmer County Schools will be delayed by two hours
- In Madison County, all Falcon Zone schools and East Flora Elementary School are closed for the day. The others will have a two-hour delayed start time
- Murray County Schools will be delayed by two hours
- Walker County Schools will be delayed by two hours
- Whitfield County Schools will be delayed by two hours