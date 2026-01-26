Georgia school cancellations: Hazardous conditions force some districts to remain closed on Tuesday

Some Georgia school districts will remain shut down on Tuesday as the state recovers from the weekend's ice storm.

On Monday, school districts across North Georgia either canceled classes or went remote due to possibly hazardous road conditions.

With temperatures still remaining low, some school districts have decided to reopen on Tuesday. Others that were more greatly impacted by the storm will remain closed.

See the latest school updates below:

Opening on Tuesday

Atlanta Public Schools

Bartow County Schools

Calhoun City Schools

Cartersville City Schools

Cherokee County Schools

City Schools of Decatur

Clayton County Schools

Cobb County Schools

Coweta County Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Douglas County Schools

Fayette County Schools

Floyd County Schools

Fulton County Schools

Gordon County Schools

Griffin-Spalding County Schools

Gwinnett County Schools

Henry County Schools

Jasper County Charter System

Paulding County Schools

Pike County Schools

Rockdale County Schools

Rome City Schools

Thomaston-Upson County Schools

Towns County Schools

Walton County Schools

Closed on Tuesday

Banks County Schools

Gainesville City Schools

Habersham County Schools

Hart County Schools

Jackson County Schools

Marietta City Schools

Oglethorpe County Schools

Rabun County Schools

Stephens County Schools

Union County Schools

White County Schools

Moving to virtual learning

Buford City Schools

Dawson County Schools

Fannin County Schools

Hall County Schools

Lumpkin County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Delayed opening