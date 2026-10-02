Ex-Georgia school bus monitor arrested, charged with enticing child for indecent purposes, sheriff says

Deputies in Whitfield County have arrested a school bus monitor on charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and failing to report suspected child abuse, officials say.

On Thursday, the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office announced that deputies took Maria Susanne Roberts into custody at her home for actions while she was a school bus monitor.

According to authorities, Roberts allegedly gave a juvenile an adult man's contact information in an attempt to connect them. Investigators did not name the man who was allegedly involved.

In another case, Roberts allegedly gave a juvenile a pregnancy test after she learned that the child may have been pregnant due to sexual abuse, officials say.

Roberts was taken to Whitfield County Jail.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, the Whitfield County School District said that Roberts was employed by Qualified Staffing and started as a bus monitor in August.

"As part of the employment process, a background check was conducted and returned clear," a spokesperson for the school district said. "Upon being made aware of the concern, Whitfield County Schools acted immediately, notified Qualified Staffing and requested that Roberts be removed from her position. Whitfield County Schools also reported the concern directly to the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office."

The school district said Roberts' last day was on Sept. 4.