Georgia safety Ja'Marley Riddle arrested on drug and speeding charges after traffic stop in Glynn County, police say

Georgia safety Ja'Marley Riddle was arrested last week on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor speeding charge, according to a police report obtained by WGIG 98.7 FM.

Riddle, who transferred to Georgia from East Carolina ahead of the upcoming season, was observed weaving through traffic at roughly 95 miles per hour on Friday night in an SUV, according to the report. Glynn County police officers stopped Riddle and noted nervous behavior and an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The report detailed Riddle's compliance as police discovered a bag inside a backpack containing "a large amount of multicolored packaging, some with a leafy substance stating marijuana, and some containing vapes stating THC."

Riddle was charged with two felony counts related to marijuana and controlled substances, according to the report.

The Glynn County Police Department didn't immediately respond to an information request from The Associated Press.

"We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information," a spokesperson for the football team told the AP. "As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time."

Riddle had 133 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, and six interceptions, including one pick-six, over two seasons at East Carolina.

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