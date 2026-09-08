Georgia running back Dante Dowdell shares recovery progress after serious ATV crash

More than two months after a serious ATV crash, Georgia Bulldogs running back Dante Dowdell is sharing new details about his injuries and recovery.

The University of Kentucky transfer was expected to be part of Georgia's running back rotation this season. Those plans changed in late July when Dowdell crashed an ATV while visiting his hometown of Picayune, Mississippi.

The crash ultimately brought Dowdell to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, which specializes in treating and rehabilitating people with spinal cord and brain injuries.

In a new Instagram post, the 6-foot-2, 227-pound running back said he suffered a punctured lung, broke both collarbones, needed nine staples in his head and sustained nerve damage to his right arm.

The video follows Dowdell's recovery from lying in a hospital bed to completing physical therapy exercises and lifting light weights.

"God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers," Dowdell wrote before quoting Jeremiah 29:11. He closed the post by writing, "STORY NOT OVER."

Georgia defeated Tennessee State 63-3 on Saturday. Running back Nate Frazier carried the ball four times for 72 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last month that Dowdell's health remains the team's priority.

"The most important thing for Dante is himself," Smart told reporters. "Not really worried about football right now."

It remains unclear whether Dowdell will play for the Bulldogs this season.