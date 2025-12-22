Georgia rewards athletic director Josh Brooks with raise and contract extension through 2031

Georgia announced a contract extension and raise for athletic director Josh Brooks on Monday following back-to-back Southeastern Conference championships in football and national championships in women's tennis, women's track and equestrian.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks with Commissioner Greg Sankey after a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Mike Stewart / AP

Georgia's athletic association executive committee approved a contract extension for one year, through 2031, and an annual raise of $125,000 to a six-year average of $1.75 million to Brooks' base salary. The contract also includes goal-based incentives for academic performance and Learfield Directors Cup standings.

Brooks took over as athletic director in 2021 following Greg McGarity's retirement.

"Since his hiring, Josh Brooks has been an outstanding leader for Georgia athletics and proven to be one of the nation's most successful and widely respected athletic directors," University of Georgia president Jere W. Morehead said in a statement released by the school. "I am pleased we have secured his long-term future with the University of Georgia."

Georgia, the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, has won consecutive SEC championships under coach Kirby Smart for the first time since 1980-82. Georgia will play Mississippi in the CFP quarterfinal in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Georgia student-athletes set a school record with a 3.26 cumulative GPA in the latest academic year.

