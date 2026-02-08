Georgia rescue puppy takes the national stage at Puppy Bowl XXII

A tiny Georgia puppy is getting big national attention this weekend, all while helping shine a spotlight on animal rescue.

Bosley's Place, a neonatal puppy rescue and orphanage based in metro Atlanta, is celebrating one of its own competing in Puppy Bowl XXII, the annual animal adoption showcase airing alongside the Super Bowl. The rescue has participated in the Puppy Bowl for the past five years, using the national platform to promote adoption and awareness for vulnerable animals.

Founded by Jennifer Siegel, Bosley's Place specializes in caring for newborn orphaned puppies who have lost their mothers and require around-the-clock bottle feeding and medical care. Siegel says the rescue was born out of personal experience after she fostered a newborn puppy found abandoned in a trash can in Grant Park, a moment she describes as life-changing.

A caregiver at Bosley's Place bottle-feeds a newborn orphaned puppy, providing the specialized, around-the-clock care the rescue is known for. CBS News Atlanta

"We bottle-feed them, we tube-feed them, we raise them, and then we find them families," Siegel said. "This is about saving puppies that wouldn't survive otherwise."

This year's Puppy Bowl contestant is the only puppy from Georgia to appear in the nationally televised event.

To celebrate, Bosley's Place hosted a live Puppy Bowl viewing party at Stout Brothers in Atlanta, inviting the community to cheer on the local pup and learn more about rescue efforts.

While the Puppy Bowl is known for its cuteness, Siegel says the mission goes far beyond entertainment.

A caregiver at Bosley's Place plays with a newborn orphaned puppy, providing the specialized, around-the-clock care the rescue is known for. CBS News Atlanta

"We do this for the airtime and exposure for rescue," she said. "It gives these puppies — and shelters across the country — a national platform."

Bosley's Place makes puppies available for adoption once they reach eight weeks old and receive their second round of vaccinations. Siegel stresses that adoption should be a thoughtful, lifelong commitment, not just an emotional decision based on appearance.

"Puppies are a lot of work," she said. "No matter the breed, purebred or mutt, you can find the right dog through rescue" .

As Puppy Bowl XXII airs nationwide, Bosley's Place is already looking ahead. Inside the rescue, a new litter of orphaned puppies — just 11 days old — is being bottle-fed and nurtured, with hopes that one day they, too, could make it to the big stage.

For Siegel, the goal remains the same: turning national attention into forever homes — one puppy at a time.