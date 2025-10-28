Georgia Rep. Marcus Wiedower resigns from state legislature to focus on growing real estate firm

State Rep. Marcus Wiedower, a Republican from Watkinsville, announced Tuesday that he is resigning from the Georgia General Assembly to focus on his expanding role at Hillpointe.

Wiedower, who represents District 121, which includes parts of Clarke and Oconee counties, has served in the Georgia House since 2019. He currently chairs the Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and sits on several key committees, including Higher Education, Motor Vehicles, Natural Resources & Environment, Technology and Infrastructure Innovation, Transportation, and Ways & Means. He also served as the chair of the House Study Committee on Gaming in the State of Georgia, and backed gambling legalization legislation this past session, and was expected to do the same in 2027.

In a statement, Wiedower said the decision to step down was "incredibly difficult," but necessary given Hillpointe's rapid growth. When he joined the real estate development and investment firm six years ago, it operated in one state and had only one employee in external affairs. Today, it operates in 13 states, and Wiedower, who serves as vice president of external affairs, oversees a team of dozens of employees, consultants, and contractors across the country.

As Hillpointe continues to grow, Weidower said that his role requires more travel, which would take him away from the State Capitol during session. He stated that it wouldn't be fair for his district to go without a full voice and vote during important legislative days.

Wiedower said he plans to remain active in his community and continue addressing issues like affordable and attainable housing through his work in the private sector.

House Speaker Jon Burns praised Wiedower's service and transparency, saying, "Marcus loves representing his district in the State House, and I know this decision could not have been easy for him. We appreciate him bringing this to our attention early so that a special election can be called quickly to ensure the people of Oconee and Clarke counties continue to have a strong voice in the House."