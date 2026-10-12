Georgia Red Cross sends meals, blankets and cleanup kits to Florida and Alabama after Hurricane Isaias

The American Red Cross of Georgia has sent volunteers and relief supplies to Florida and Alabama to help communities affected by Hurricane Isaias.

Trucks loaded with cots, blankets, shelf-stable meals, comfort kits and cleanup kits are among the supplies sent to support relief efforts, said Allison Flexner, a spokesperson for the organization.

"The Red Cross of Georgia has sent about a half a dozen volunteers to the Gulf Coast area, joining up with about 350 Red Cross workers to help people impacted by the storm," Flexner said.

Georgia Red Cross

As communities assess the damage, Red Cross teams are working with local officials to identify where help is needed most.

As of Monday morning, thousands remained without power in Florida and Alabama. Crews are working to restore service, but some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods could remain without electricity for about a week.