Georgia Power proposal comes as summer cooling costs are expected to rise

As temperatures rise across Georgia, cooling costs are also expected to climb this summer. The Georgia Public Service Commission is set to hear one of Georgia Power's proposed agreements aimed at saving customers money on their power bills.

Georgia Power says its proposed agreements could save the typical customer about $4 a month if approved by the commission.

The proposals involve two separate cases before the PSC. One focuses on fuel costs used to operate power plants, while the second deals with storm recovery costs tied to Hurricane Helene.

Georgia Power and the PSC's Public Interest Advocacy Staff recently reached agreements in both cases. If approved, the company says the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month could save about $4.04 per month or nearly $50 per year beginning in June.

The proposal comes as a new national report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association and the Center for Energy Poverty and Climate projects cooling costs could rise about 8.5% nationwide this year. The report says hotter temperatures and increased energy demand are helping drive costs higher.

Reliable Heating and Air said it is already seeing an increase in service calls across metro Atlanta as more people start using their air conditioning systems.

HVAC experts said homeowners should watch for warning signs, including strange noises, weak airflow, homes cooling slowly or higher-than-normal power bills.

"Biggest mistake they make is not getting a system maintenance," said Joshua Kelly with Reliable Heating and Air. "A lot of people feel like, 'Oh no, I don't have to get maintenance,' but you most definitely do."

Experts recommend changing air filters regularly, scheduling maintenance checks, keeping thermostats between 74 and 77 degrees on hot days and addressing airflow problems early.

Resources for Georgia families needing help with cooling costs: