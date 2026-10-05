Georgia Power customer data may have been accessed in data breach, company says

Georgia Power is investigating an unauthorized data breach that may have accessed some of its customers' information.

In an email sent to some Georgia Power customers, the company said that it detected unauthorized activity by a third party on some accounts recently.

The company said that the unauthorized party had access to some information connected to accounts, including names, addresses, phone numbers, emails, and the last four digits of social security numbers. The breach did not allow the third party to see information such as bank account, payment card or driver's license numbers, Georgia Power said.

"Upon detection, we took immediate steps to stop the activity. We have engaged law enforcement and are conducting a thorough investigation," the email read in part.

Georgia Power does not believe the unauthorized access to accounts is still going. The identity of the third party behind the data breach has not been released.

While the investigation continues, the company is offering customers who were affected a year of free credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services through Equifax. The information on how to activate the monitoring was included in the email to customers.

"As a reminder, we always encourage our customers to be cautious and to beware of individuals claiming to be a Georgia Power representative. We will never threaten immediate disconnection or demand payment over the phone," the company wrote. "If you suspect someone is pretending to be a Georgia Power employee, hang up or don't reply, and call us directly at the number on your bill or our website."

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Georgia Power about the number of customers affected by the breach and will update this story if they respond.