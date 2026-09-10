Georgia police searching for intruder accused of playing with rubber duck in hot tub, stealing towels

Police in Chatham County are searching for a man accused of trespassing at a home to take a late-night swim and steal more than $1,000 worth of towels.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, surveillance video showed the man entering a property on the 9,000 block of Whitefield Avenue between 2:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Officials say the man took a dip in the pool, then made his way to the hot tub, where he spent more than 10 minutes interacting with a rubber duck.

The man left the home on a bike, taking with him six luxury beach towels that officials say were valued at $1,200.

Police say the man spent more than 10 minutes hanging out with a rubber duck in the hot tub. Chatham County Police Department

"It's obviously not the biggest crime we've dealt with this month, but it has a lot of ick-factor. So, we'd like to find this guy so he doesn't do this to someone else," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Investigators shared surveillance photos of the man on Facebook, asking anyone who has information about the case to use the Chatham County Police Department's online tip form or call Crime Stoppers at (912) 234-2020.