Georgia's massive Pineland Road and Highway 82 wildfires now fully contained, officials say

The massive wildfires that scorched South Georgia are now fully contained, but officials are warning residents that the state's wildfire season is not over.

After more than a month of battling the Pineland Road Fire in Clinch and Echols County and the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County, both are now at 100% containment, the Georgia Forestry Commission announced on Thursday.

The Pineland Road Fire has burned more than 32,000 acres and is believed to have been started by a foil party balloon that hit live power lines, officials said. Investigators suspect the Highway 82 Fire, which has burned more than 22,000 acres, was started by a resident who was welding a gate.

Over 100 homes were destroyed by the combined fires, with the Branley fire being the most destructive in Georgia's history.

Firefighters put out a hot spot from the Brantley Highway 82 Fire on April 24, 2026 in Atkinson, Georgia. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

"We are deeply grateful for the coordination, assistance, and patience shown by the residents and communities affected by these fires. We especially recognize those who experienced loss and disruption during this event. Your resilience has inspired us throughout this response," officials with the Georgia Forestry Commission wrote. "Containment does not erase the impacts these fires had on families, businesses, and communities, but it does represent the tremendous progress made through weeks of hard work and partnership."

The agency credited the collaboration of local, state, and federal agencies, plus help from recent rainfall, to hit the important milestone.

While the rain has helped Georgia's extreme drought conditions, authorities say the wildfire season isn't over, and tell residents to use caution.

According to the Forestry Commission, its crews responded to 30 wildfires that burned more than 280 acres between June 3 and 10. As of Friday afternoon, the agency's map shows one fire in Charlton County that remains active.