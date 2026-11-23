State officials are encouraging people to take precautions while traveling this Thanksgiving holiday.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety is holding a travel safety briefing Monday with other state agencies, including the Governor's Office of Highway Safety and the Georgia State Patrol.

Officials are urging drivers to slow down, keep their distance from other vehicles and allow plenty of travel time.

"We urge the motoring public to leave early or arrive late," said Capt. Maurice Raines, deputy director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "Arriving is better than not arriving at all. We also need them to understand that speed does kill. We need them to slow down and then we do need them to buckle."

Officials are reminding everyone in a vehicle to wear a seat belt and drivers to keep their hands off phones and other devices while behind the wheel.

Atlanta Skyline as seen from Jackson Bridge, site of "Walking Dead" TV show, shows speeding cars to skyline. Atlanta Skyline as seen from Jackson Bridge, site of "Walking Dead" TV show, shows speeding cars to skyline. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Law enforcement officers will be patrolling roads throughout the state. Officials said AAA is offering support to discourage impaired driving, including vouchers for rideshare services. Travelers are encouraged to use public transit, take a taxi or arrange a designated driver.

"Don't drive with a pack of cars," Raines said. "If it means slowing down to let that traffic go by, try your best to be a loner."

Raines also advised drivers to move into the right lane two miles before their interstate exit to avoid navigating traffic at the last minute.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety said 14 people died in traffic crashes during last year's Thanksgiving travel period.