More than 4 million passengers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the Thanksgiving travel period, and officials are urging travelers to leave extra time for traffic, parking and security.

The airport projects a 5% increase in passengers compared with 2025 during the period from Nov. 19 through Dec. 1. Friday, Nov. 20, is expected to be the busiest day, with more than 364,000 passengers, according to airport officials.

Thursday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 29, are also expected to be peak travel days.

People pick up luggage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Atlanta. Mike Stewart / AP

How early should travelers arrive?

Airport officials recommend arriving at least two-and-a-half hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures.

Travelers should expect congestion on airport roads and at terminal curbs and arrange pickups and drop-offs before arriving.

Parking availability and security wait times are available at ATL.com. Travelers should also monitor their airline's updates for changes to flight schedules.

Inside the airport, 18 information displays in areas before security provide real-time checkpoint wait times. Guest service representatives wearing green coats can help with directions and questions.

Officials also encourage passengers to check their bags for prohibited items before leaving home. Firearms are not allowed in carry-on luggage, and travelers can review packing rules through the TSA's "What Can I Bring?" guidance.