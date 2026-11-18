A Marietta mother is pleading with her two sons to come home after Cobb County police said the boys ran away Friday.

"I want you to know (that) I'm not mad anymore," said Ginette Wathenet, mother of Jeffrey,15, and Jaden Ilunga, 12.

Wathenet told officers her sons left home earlier that day. Police said the last contact with the boys was around 4 p.m.

Police believe the brothers are with Quban Smith, 14, who ran away from home last week.

Wathenet said she was upset about Jeffrey missing school. She said she told him she would send him to his father in Utah.

"He has been telling me he doesn't want to go to his dad's house," said Wathenet.

She said Jeffrey took his little brother with him. She said the boys are very close.

Wathenet said the boys came back to the home Monday while she was at work. She said they took luggage and left. She said shge found a message written on the missing flyer she had taped to her door which read, "Be strong mom, don't stress too much. We love you."

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She said she has barely slept since Friday.

"It was so freezing cold outside there that day and I started thinking, how are they going to be out outside there with all this cold?" said Wathenet.

On Tuesday, people who saw a call for help on social media searched for the boys along Franklin Gateway in Marietta. Most of them had never met. They knocked on doors at apartment complexes and showed neighbors photos of the brothers.

"We have photos of Jeffrey and Jaden, and we're asking people if they have any information," said Comrade Cam, a community organizer with the Black Panther Party of Georgia.

Wathenet said Thanksgiving is coming and she had already started planning the holiday with her sons.

"Everything is okay. Come back home and don't worry about what's going on," said Wathenet.

Police describe Jeffrey as 5'7 inches tall and about 160 pounds and Jaden as 5'4 inches tall and about 120 pounds. Quban is listed as 5'4 inches tall and about 115 pounds. Police said all three boys have brown eyes and black hair worn in an afro. They do not have a description of what the boys were wearing.

Police said they do not suspect foul play. They are investigating the case as a runaway juvenile case. The Cobb County Police Crimes Against Children Unit has taken over.

Wathenet said anyone who sees the boys should call Cobb County police.