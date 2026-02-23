Georgia man shot by police after allegedly pointing cellphone at officers

Savannah police shot and injured a 23-year-old man Saturday afternoon after they say he pointed what turned out to be a cellphone at officers responding to a domestic dispute. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident.

According to preliminary information from the Savannah Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. Saturday to an apartment on Emerald Drive after receiving a 911 call about a domestic dispute. The caller reported that a woman was being chased from the apartment by a man identified as Malik Hendrix.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that an argument had occurred between Hendrix and a woman. Witnesses also reported allegations that, during the dispute, a child had been thrown into a dumpster. Officers located the alleged victim, who had already recovered her child. Emergency medical personnel transported the child to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The woman provided officers with a description of Hendrix and a photograph. An initial search of the area did not locate him. Police said Hendrix later approached officers and asked if they were looking for him.

Officers reported that Hendrix had his right hand concealed inside his jacket near his chest and abdomen. They said they repeatedly ordered him to show his hands, but he did not comply.

Police said that when Hendrix removed his right hand and pointed it toward officers, holding what was later determined to be a cellphone, three officers fired their weapons, striking him multiple times.

A K-9 unit was deployed during the incident, and Hendrix sustained additional injuries. He was transported to a hospital by emergency medical services. His condition has not been released.

No officers were injured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent review, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.