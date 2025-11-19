Georgia man shot to death by deputies in standoff after he killed his stepsons, sheriff says

Police officers in west Georgia shot and killed a man after officials say he killed two of his teenage stepchildren.

The deadly standoff happened on Monday night in the town of Midland, Georgia, about 106 miles south of Atlanta.

Eric Grigsby's wife told deputies she fled to a neighbor's house with her 5-year-old child after he threatened to kill her children. Officers arrived at the home shortly before 7 p.m. and encountered the 50-year-old man carrying two handguns, law enforcement said.

The deputies told Grigsby to drop the guns, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports, but he pointed them at the law enforcement officers as he walked toward them. Deputies then shot a first round that struck Grigsby, and he fired back at them. Officers fired until Grigsby was shot to the ground and stopped moving. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grigsby's 16-year-old stepson was found to have been shot and was pronounced dead. Emergency medical personnel tried to save his 14-year-old stepson, who had also been shot, but he died.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

"The Deputies responded to the scene and did exactly as they were trained," Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley said in a statement.

The GBI is investigating the shooting and will give the case to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review once it is completed.

This is the 72nd shooting involving a police officer or deputy that the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. The previous deadly shooting happened on Nov. 7 in Crisp County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.