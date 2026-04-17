Georgia man sentenced to life for murder of stepson's father during court-ordered visitation

A 37-year-old Powder Springs man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his stepson's father during what was supposed to be the victim's first court-approved visitation.

Authorities say the deadly shooting happened around noon on Aug. 7, 2021, outside a home on Mohawk Trail in Cherokee County.

According to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, Eduardo Figueroa had recently established parental rights to a son he shared with his former fiancée. Figueroa had come to the home with snacks, diapers, and toys to meet his son for the first time.

At the home, officials say Figueroa met Nicholas Mimms, the husband of Figueroa's former fiancée, who was wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a firearm. Figueroa's son and the child's mother were not at the home.

Prosecutors say that Figueroa had attempted to leave after learning his son was not there, but stopped when Mimms called him back. It was then that Mimms opened fire, hitting Figueroa four times in his side, back, and arm.

Mimms told deputies responding to the shots that he was acting in self-defense and that the man he killed had threatened him.

"These were two men with very different plans about how this day should go," said Blue Ridge Assistant District Attorney Megan S. Hertel. "Eduardo Figueroa arrived with love, excitement, and gifts for the son he was going to meet for the first time. The defendant brought a bulletproof vest and a loaded gun. This was a tragedy, and it should have never happened."

Earlier this year, a jury convicted Mimms of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The jury did not find Mimms guilty of malice murder.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Mimms to life with the possibility of parole plus five additional years to serve.

Mimms was also ordered not to have any contact with the victim's family.