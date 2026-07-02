Georgia man sentenced to federal prison for identity theft scheme involving farm equipment

A Georgia man will spend years in federal prison for using stolen identities to fraudulently buy thousands of dollars in farm machinery and equipment from a North Carolina business, officials say.

Roderick Michael Bates, 56, pleaded guilty to identity theft and wire fraud in federal court.

According to prosecutors, Bates used fake driver's licenses to secure financing for more than $65,000 in equipment from a business in Sampson County, North Carolina.

Bates purchased a zero-turn mower, an Evolution D5 Ranger golf cart, and 12-foot and 16-foot dump trailers, which he then had shipped hundreds of miles away.

Authorities arrested Bates during the delivery of the equipment and recovered the items.

"This Georgia criminal chose poorly coming up here to steal from a local business in Sampson County," said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle. "Let this be a message to out-of-state criminals who think they can swindle the good people of the Eastern District of NC. We will find you, no matter where you are, and put you behind bars. Cheaters.Never.Win."

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Bates to more than four years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system.