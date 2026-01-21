Georgia man reunites with deputies who revived him after crash caught on body cameras

More than a month after deputies pulled him from a collision on the highway and brought him back to life, Tim Gayton reunited with the Paulding County first responders who saved him.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says Gayton met with Deputies Tanner Hambrick and Christopher Resko on Jan. 20 at Wellstar Paulding Medical Center. The reunion came as deputies and other first responders were recognized for their life-saving actions during the December rescue.

The incident happened Dec. 13 along Highway 278 in Hiram. Deputies were called to a crash involving Gayton's Ford F-150 and found him unresponsive and without a pulse after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

Body-worn camera video shows deputies moving quickly. Without hesitation, they pulled Gayton from the truck and began hands-only CPR. Officials say Deputy Hambrick's fast response helped keep blood flowing to Gayton's brain and heart while other emergency crews were on the way.

Deputies and EMS crews continued life-saving efforts, including defibrillation, until Gayton regained a pulse. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Just two days later, Gayton was able to walk out of the hospital and spend the holidays with his family.

The entire rescue was recorded as part of the sheriff's office's newly launched body-worn camera program — a moment the department says shows the importance of being prepared and acting quickly in a crisis.

During the Jan. 20 reunion, Gayton thanked the deputies and first responders who helped save his life.

"I wanted to put a face with a name and say thank you," Gayton said. "I'm happy, glad I'm here. I was fortunate. The man upstairs, he's got other things in store."

Deputies Hambrick and Resko, along with other EMS responders, received the Lifesaver Award from Wellstar Paulding Hospital for their actions. Sheriff Henson also commended the deputies, calling their actions a powerful example of service under pressure.

"What our deputies did on December 13 showed the best of humanity," Henson said. "They face difficult situations every day, and I could not be more proud."