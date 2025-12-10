Georgia man gets probation for flying drone over MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta

A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to illegally flying a drone over Truist Park during the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. It's a federal crime that prosecutors say put fans and aircraft at risk.

Mitchell Parsons Hughes, 47, admitted in federal court that he knowingly violated a temporary flight restriction, also known as a No Drone Zone, during the July 15 game. He was sentenced to six months' probation and fined $500 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell Vineyard.

"Anyone attempting to fly a drone in a prohibited manner can expect to be prosecuted," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. "Flight restrictions are implemented for the safety of everyone, whether at the event or nearby. My office and its partners will enforce the law to protect the community whenever a major event, such as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, is hosted in our district."

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 15: A general view of the field during the national anthem from the top of the stadium prior to the 95th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Federal officials said the FAA had put the temporary flight restriction in place within a one-nautical-mile radius of the stadium. The rule bars any aircraft, including drones, from flying in the area starting one hour before the event and lasting until one hour after.

"Flying a small drone means you are flying an aircraft, and unsafe behavior will cost you," said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Atlanta office. "These actions can be dangerous to the public and interfere with security operations."

Authorities said Hughes ignored warnings on his drone's control panel and flew the aircraft directly over the ballpark. He also admitted he had not registered the drone and did not have the required training or a remote pilot certificate.

"Drone regulations protect the public and ensure the safety of our national airspace," said Joseph Harris, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General's Southern Region. "Flying drones illegally—especially above large sporting events filled with families, friends, and fans—poses serious risks."

On Dec. 5, Hughes pleaded guilty to knowingly violating national defense airspace.

Temporary flight restrictions are standard practice for major sports leagues and large events, including MLB, the NFL, NCAA Division I, Major League Soccer, and NASCAR. Violators can face arrest, prosecution, fines, and even prison time.