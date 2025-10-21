Georgia man charged with vehicle theft, DUI after joy ride on stolen excavator, police say

A Georgia man is facing a DUI charge and more after police say he went on an "after-hours joy ride" on an excavator.

Officials with the Habersham County Sheriff's Office arrested 66-year-old Danny Ross Robinson around 8 p.m. on Friday in Demorest.

Investigators accuse Robinson of starting a Komatsu PC 290 LC excavator that had been parked on Happy Tails Way, the road leading to what will be the site of the county's new animal shelter off of Old Athens Highway.

According to deputies, the 30-ton excavator didn't hit any buildings or vehicles, but did damage a mailbox. The machine was also not damaged in the incident.

Deputies say the Demorest man took a hydraulic excavator on a ride near Old Athens Highway on Friday night. Courtesy of the Habersham County Sheriff's Office

Emergency personnel began receiving calls about the excavator driving along Old Athens Highway just after 7:45 p.m., officials said. They found the piece of heavy machinery stopped in a driveway about a half mile from the job site.

Robinson is charged with driving under the influence and theft by taking a motor vehicle.