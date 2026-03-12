Georgia man accused of sexually assaulting shoppers at Kroger and Publix stores arrested, police say

A man accused of inappropriately touching strangers at several DeKalb County grocery stores over the past several months is now in custody, police said.

DeKalb County police arrested 27-year-old Jerome Grogan in connection with a series of sexual battery incidents reported at grocery stores across the county.

Investigators say Grogan is accused of assaulting victims at multiple locations, including a Kroger at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway on Feb. 26 and a Publix at 3649 Flakes Mill Road the same day.

Police also linked Grogan to earlier incidents at a Kroger at 2385 Wesley Chapel Road on Sept. 11, 2025, and a Publix at 3649 Flakes Mill Road on Sept. 3, 2025.

Authorities said detectives were able to identify and locate Grogan through investigative work, including reviewing store surveillance video. Police said he was wearing the same clothing seen in one of the surveillance videos when officers found him.

Grogan was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is facing three counts of sexual battery and one count of possession of a firearm by a first-time offender.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed as detectives continue reviewing other possible cases.