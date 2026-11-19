A Georgia man has been arrested by the FBI as part of what officials described as an investigation into an international money laundering scheme that supported groups affiliated with terrorist organization ISIS.

The FBI's Atlanta office announced that agents arrested 34-year-old Younes Moustafa Younes of Lavonia on Wednesday.

According to the agency, Younes allegedly sent more than $26,000 to individuals and groups affiliated with ISIS.

The Department of Justice says that Younes sent more than $16,000 through cryptocurrency transactions using multiple phone numbers and accounts between December 2025 and June 2026. Investigators believe at least some of the funds were intended to support the terrorist organization in Syria.

When the FBI searched a location connected with Younes on Wednesday, authorities say they found shredded documents submerged in a solution in the bathtub and three cell phones "submerged in an unknown substance." One of the devices had been smashed, officials said.

The FBI arrested Younes Moustafa Younes on Wednesday, charging him with money laundering and destruction of evidence. FBI Atlanta

The FBI had identified Younes in 2020 after he allegedly accessed ISIS propaganda online. During interviews with law enforcement, officials say he admitted to looking at the materials but denied supporting any extremist ideologies. However, officials say the next year he sent over $9,000 to cryptocurrency addresses associated with ISIS and other figures and shared extremist content.

The Georgia man had previously been arrested in Turkey, after he traveled there on a one-way ticket and lived in the country for two years, the DOJ said. He was eventually arrested and deported to the U.S.

Younes is now charged with money laundering and the destruction of evidence. He is currently in custody awaiting a hearing next week in Macon.

The investigation remains ongoing. If convicted, Younes faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and up to $750,000 in fines for both charges.