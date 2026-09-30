Georgia investigator accused of using Flock cameras for non-law enforcement purposes

A Hall County sheriff's investigator is accused of using the county's Flock license plate reader system for reasons unrelated to law enforcement, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI arrested 42-year-old Justin Brown of Dahlonega on two counts of misusing a license plate reader system and two counts of violating his oath of office.

Brown worked as an investigator for the Hall County Sheriff's Office when the alleged misuse occurred, the GBI said.

The sheriff's office asked the GBI to investigate on Aug. 18 after an internal audit of its Flock Safety system. Investigators said preliminary information indicates Brown accessed the system for non-law enforcement purposes.

The GBI did not provide details about the searches or explain why Brown allegedly accessed the system.

Brown was booked into the Hall County Detention Center. The investigation remains active.