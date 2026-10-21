Georgia Instagram personality Shawty Dred indicted on $4 million SNAP card fraud scheme, DA says

An Atlanta social media personality has been arrested on federal charges for allegedly stealing millions of dollars in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by using fraudulent accounts, prosecutors say.

Mercedes Reshard New, who goes by "Shawty Dred" on social media is accused of taking more than $4 million meant to feed poor Georgia families to fund his lavish lifestyle.

According to investigators with the U.S. District Attorney's Office of Northern Georgia, New allegedly controlled more than 350 SNAP accounts created using false identities between 2020 and 2026, having the electronic benefit transfer debit cards mailed to multiple addresses around metro Atlanta.

New also allegedly applied for his company, Shawty Dred LLC, to become an authorized SNAP retailer, allowing him to use the cards for purchases.

The USDA revoked Shawty Dred LLC's authorization in 2025, and local police arrested New shortly afterward for allegedly selling SNAP benefits, prosecutors say. The officers seized 14 EBT debit cards, which he promptly requested replacements for.

Investigators say Mercedes Reshard New controlled more than 350 Georgia SNAP accounts. USDA Food and Nutrition Administration

In all, federal prosecutors say that New tricked the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services into giving him around $4.6 million in SNAP benefits, which he was able to siphon $4 million from accounts. All the while, prosecutors say he had flaunted flying on private jets, posing with luxury vehicles, and calling other people "broke motherf****s" on social media.

"New allegedly stole over $4 million meant for poor families who need help putting food on the table," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "My office is fully committed to rooting out abuses of the SNAP program and holding accountable criminal con artists and scammers who appallingly seek to profit by stealing taxpayer money meant to feed vulnerable Americans."

Earlier in October, a federal grand jury indicted New on 46 counts of mail fraud, 15 counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count each of SNAP fraud and illegal transactions with access devices.

New was arrested on Oct. 13 and placed in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.