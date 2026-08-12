Georgia house fire was intentionally set, investigators say; 6 adults escape

A fire that severely damaged a Lawrenceville home and displaced six adults was intentionally set, Gwinnett County fire investigators believe.

According to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Camp Perrin Road NE around 5:14 a.m. on Aug. 5. Crews arrived eight minutes later and found heavy flames throughout the house.

Part of the home collapsed while firefighters worked to control the fire and search for anyone inside. Investigators said everyone escaped before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The home sustained extensive damage, and the American Red Cross assisted the six displaced adults.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set, but the case remains under investigation. No arrests were announced and authorities have not released any details on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett Fire Investigation Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.