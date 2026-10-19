Georgia health officials identify possible measles exposure at Houston County LongHorn steakhouse

Georgia health officials now believe diners who visited a LongHorn Steakhouse in Perry may have been exposed to measles.

A person with a confirmed measles case in Macon County visited the Houston County restaurant –– located at 100 Hampton Court –– on Oct. 7 between 7 and 10 p.m. while infectious, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The agency is urging anyone who was there during that window to check their vaccination status and watch for symptoms. People without immunity through vaccination or a previous measles infection should monitor for symptoms through Oct. 28.

Measles symptoms and when to call a doctor

Symptoms typically begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can take up to 21 days to appear. They include a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash that starts on the head and spreads down the body.

Anyone who develops symptoms should contact a health care provider immediately. Call ahead before going to a doctor's office, hospital or public health clinic so staff can take precautions to protect others.

Exposure linked to Macon County measles case

Health officials identified the restaurant exposure while investigating the Macon County case, which brought Georgia's reported total to 22 cases this year.

The person had contact with a confirmed measles case in Pennsylvania, according to the department. Officials previously said the individual was isolating at home and unvaccinated close contacts were quarantining.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after that person leaves, according to DPH.

The agency said the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, known as MMR, is the best protection against the disease.