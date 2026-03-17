Georgia grandfather killed in ambulance crash while helping grandson with stalled car, GSP says

A Georgia grandfather has died after investigators say he was injured in a crash while trying to help his teenage grandson fix his stalled vehicle.

The Georgia State Patrol says the three-vehicle crash happened at around 9:53 p.m. on Sunday on Atlanta Highway in Oconee County.

According to troopers, John Carter Martin stopped his maroon Ford F150 to help with the disabled Toyota Camry, which was stuck on the westbound travel lane of the highway.

Martin parked in front of the Camry and was outside working on the vehicle when a Northeast Georgia Medical Center ambulance struck the Toyota in the rear, officials say.

The impact of the crash forced all three vehicles on the shoulder of the road and pinned Martin and the other driver, identified on social media posts as his 17-year-old grandson, underneath the ambulance.

Martin died from his injuries at the scene. The teen was rushed to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Troopers say that the investigation is ongoing and that unspecified charges are pending against the ambulance driver.

CBS Atlanta has reached out to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for a statement about the crash and will update this story if they provide one.