Georgia governor candidate Rick Jackson proposes plan to revive Sweet Auburn, other historic Black business districts

Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson is proposing a state program aimed at revitalizing six historic Black business districts across Georgia.

Jackson announced his Legacy Corridors Initiative on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta Wednesday.

Jackson said he would create the designation through an executive order on his first day as governor. Each district would receive a designated person to help local businesses access state programs and other resources.

The plan would initially include Sweet Auburn, Augusta's Golden Blocks, West Broad Street in Savannah, Columbus' Liberty District, Albany's Harlem District and Cotton Avenue in Macon.

His proposal also calls for using historic rehabilitation tax credits and business development programs in the designated areas. Jackson said he would seek to freeze property taxes, limit sharp increases in property assessments and help longtime business owners secure financing to buy the buildings where they operate.

"We have the ability to not only keep Georgia the number one state for business, but also make Georgia the number one state for entrepreneurship," Jackson said.

US President Donald Trump (R) look on as Georgia's Republican Gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson speaks at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, on July 22, 2026. SAUL LOEB /AFP via Getty Images

Jackson said he wants small businesses to receive the same level of attention as large companies recruited to Georgia. He also said he would work with private investors, community lenders and banks to improve access to capital.

When a reporter asked about barriers Black entrepreneurs face in obtaining money, Jackson said he understood that access to capital was difficult. He then said, "It really isn't based on color. It's the fact that you don't know what you're doing," before arguing that entrepreneurs need guidance on business plans and securing financing.

Jackson also addressed how he would handle his private business interests if elected. He said he would have no role in the companies while serving as governor and pledged that they would not conduct business with the state.

"I don't want even the appearance that there's impropriety," Jackson said.

The Democratic Party of Georgia criticized the proposal by focusing on Jackson's support for President Donald Trump's tariff policies and his personal investments.

The party cited Jackson's earlier statement that he earned an 80% return in four weeks after buying options when the stock market fell following a tariff announcement.

"Rick Jackson is personally profiting off the very same tariff tax increases that are jacking up costs and making life so hard for small business owners across our state," Democratic Party of Georgia spokesperson Jake Strickland said.

A campaign person for former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is running against Jackson in the November general election, took aim at the health care executive's businesses in their response to his announcement.

"Let's be clear: Slick Rick Jackson's a billionaire who made a fortune off taxpayer-funded no-bid contracts and is running to continue profiting from a rigged system that hurts everyday Georgians and small businesses," the spokesperson said. "Keisha has both the record of success and a plan to help small and minority-owned businesses thrive by increasing the Department of Economic Development's focus on small businesses, while expanding access to loans, grants, and other tools they need to grow."

Jackson said during his Auburn Avenue event that his businesses would not receive any personal benefit from his decisions as governor.