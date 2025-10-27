Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in Japan this week to strengthen business ties

Governor Brian Kemp is in Japan this week, working to strengthen Georgia's decades-long ties with one of the state's biggest economic partners.

Japan plays a huge role in Georgia's economy. Japanese companies employ more people in Georgia than any other international business community. That includes major names like Kubota, Panasonic, Yamaha, and Toyo Tire, all of which have major operations in the state.

"Georgia's deep partnership with Japan stretches more than 50 years, and I am glad to continue that long and storied relationship during this visit," Governor Kemp said in a statement.

The trip wraps up with the Southeastern U.S.-Japan Conference in Tokyo, a major annual event where business and political leaders from both regions come together to talk trade, investment, and new opportunities.

The governor's trip isn't just about business deals. It's also about celebrating how far that relationship has come. Georgia opened its first international office in Japan back in 1973, long before "global trade" was a buzzword. Since then, the connection has grown stronger. Japan even opened a consulate in Atlanta in 1974, proving how important the relationship has become for both sides.

Kemp is joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Georgia's Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, and other state officials. They're meeting with business leaders in Osaka and Tokyo to talk about investment, jobs, and how Georgia and Japan can keep growing together.

During the trip, Kemp will also present the Governor George Busbee Award to Georgia-Kai, a group that's helped connect Georgia and Japan for decades. The award recognizes people and organizations that have worked to keep those ties strong.

"This year's Governor George Busbee Award recipient, Georgia-Kai, represents an association of exceptional individuals who have served as unofficial ambassadors for Georgia in Japan for more than 40 years," Wilson said. "Partners like these have been instrumental in deepening Georgia's longstanding relationships and expanding our shared success."

According to Governor Kemp's Office, trade between Georgia and Japan last year topped $8.2 billion. More than 547 Japanese-affiliated companies operate in the Peach State, employing nearly 37,000 Georgians. Meanwhile, more than 50 Georgia companies, including Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, UPS, and Aflac, have offices or operations in Japan.