Georgia gas tax relief ends Wednesday. Here's when drivers could see higher prices at the pump

Georgia drivers have one more day before the state's gas tax relief comes to an end.

A spokesperson for Governor Brian Kemp told CBS News Atlanta the suspension of Georgia's gas tax will expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

"After renewing the suspension of the state gas tax to help hardworking Georgians get through the Memorial Day weekend with further relief, and with oil prices now holding relatively steady, the gas tax suspension will expire at 11:59 p.m. tomorrow while the state also keeps a financial eye toward any unexpected needs in the future," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The decision comes as gas prices have recently fallen across Georgia.

According to AAA, the statewide average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.83 on June 1. That's down 14 cents from a week ago. The national average stood at $4.32 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters previously told CBS News Atlanta drivers could begin seeing the impact of the tax returning within a day or two after the suspension ends.

Driver Levi Rickman said higher prices are frustrating, but not something he spends much time dwelling on.

"If it makes you depressed every day, don't even bother. Just get gas, don't look and leave," Rickman said.

Rickman said he recently traded a more practical BMW for a 2024 Mustang, a vehicle he admits uses considerably more fuel.

AAA advises drivers looking to save money at the pump to compare prices between stations, take advantage of fuel rewards programs and avoid aggressive driving, which can reduce fuel economy.

The gas tax suspension is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.