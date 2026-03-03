Georgia gas prices continue rising as Middle East uncertainty worries fuel markets

Drivers were in for a rude awakening when they saw rising gas prices at the start of the week.

In Georgia, AAA said the average rate was $3.01 on Tuesday, up from $2.80 overnight. It is expected that costs will continue to increase.

Drivers that CBS News Atlanta spoke to at a gas station in the Johns Creek community on Monday say the latest prices were startling.

"Today, I was a little bit shocked. It's almost $4," Jenna Park said, referencing the rate she was pumping into her car.

Simon Lam says he usually tries to buy gas about 30 minutes away from the area to get a better discount.

"I was literally just at another gas station that was $2.99 compared to $3.29 [at this gas station]," he said. "But I know I needed gas now, so I just came over here and pumped."

But others aren't concerned and expect prices to drop again. Retiree Bill Malley was driving up from Florida to Atlanta to see his grandkids.

"Going from the lowest grade up to the plus may be 10 cents more. Well, I'm not going to worry about 10 cents on a 15-gallon tank. $1.50. Big deal. But if someone's worried about that, I think they should adjust their spending somewhere else," Malley said.

AAA says international conflict tends to drive up gas prices, and notes the U.S. primarily gets its oil from Canada and Mexico. Experts say the U.S. isn't currently seeing an acute, direct impact from the conflict in the Middle East.

"I know people are worried about gas prices," said Montrae Waiters of AAA-The Auto Club Group. "There's no need at this point to be stressed about it, so to speak. This situation is very fluid. It's too early to tell at this point."

Waiters also said gas prices tend to rise at this time of year as the weather heats up. AAA says the best way to save on gas is through fuel savings programs. Drivers can also download gas apps to get the lowest prices in their area.