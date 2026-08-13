Georgia farmers looking ahead to fall harvest after historic 11-month drought ends

A good amount of summer rain has finally lifted Georgia out of a severe drought, bringing long-awaited relief to local agricultural workers.

For nearly a year, dry conditions heavily impacted farmers across the state, but the recent turn in the weather is giving growers in Chattahoochee Hills a reason to look forward to a promising fall harvest.

The National Weather Service recently announced that Georgia's drought is officially over.

"During 2025 and 2026, we had an 11-month period we were under a drought here. We were in a severe drought," CBS News meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "And there was a period of time during that time 100% of us were in a severe drought, and that has never happened. That's the first time that's happened in history, so that's why this one was such a big deal."

The prolonged dry spell hit local agriculture hard, forcing growers to cope with lost crops and mounting irrigation costs. Brandi Whitney, affectionately known as Farmer Brandi of Serenbe Farms, was among those who felt the daily burden of trying to save her fields.

"Oh, we had to irrigate almost all the way through until the nighttime," Whitney said. "So I would leave it on during the daytime. I would go home and eat, and then I would come back in the evening time to turn everything off, so yeah, it was a long period of just rotational everyday irrigation."

Brandi Whitney of Serenbe Farms was among those who felt the daily burden of trying to save her fields. CBS News Atlanta

Even when relief first appeared on the horizon, it brought its own set of challenges. When the initial downpours arrived, the parched ground was too hard to absorb the moisture properly, leading to field flooding and additional crop loss.

"The soil was so compacted that when it rained it didn't have anywhere to go, and erosion follows the path of least resistance so we had a lot of flooding in our field areas," Whitney recalled. "There were a lot of crops that we lost."

Despite the initial setbacks, the sustained rainfall has set the stage for a strong recovery as the seasons shift. Farmers are now preparing for what they hope will be a promising fall harvest.

"So we're really excited," Whitney said. "For us, the fall is the greatest time of the year. It's the longest-producing on this farm, so we're just hoping for a steady rain so that we don't have to irrigate so much. Our plants are healthy and strong in the ground. They're not having to be stressed by the heat or the lack of water from rain and that sort of thing."

Bridges noted that the replenished moisture levels are vital for crop success heading into the autumn months.

"We have more water in the soil," Bridges said. "That soil is gonna be much more healthy to grow that vegetation that we need, so all vegetables, those pumpkins, and all that kind of stuff."

The benefits extend beyond produce. Farmers with livestock report that recent rains have revived fields into green pastures, which is expected to extend the grazing season. This boost in natural pasture growth will improve livestock nutrition while helping farmers reduce the high cost of winter feed.

While local agricultural communities remain deeply grateful for the moisture, they are keeping a close eye on the skies. Farmers emphasize that balance is key, noting that while rain is desperately needed, too much at once can be harmful. As fall approaches, Chattahoochee Hills growers are holding out hope for steady, moderate rainfall to keep their momentum going.