Georgia family surprised with $20,000 backyard soccer pitch

Aiden and Quinn are avid soccer players who often show off their moves in their front yard. They also attended nearly every FIFA watch party at Decatur Square.

What they did not know was that an hour away in Canton, another family was preparing to surprise them with a soccer pitch of their own.

It started with a contest offering a $20,000 backyard turf soccer field.

Beth and Darryl Dulong own Great American Green, a family-owned landscaping and turf company in Canton that is celebrating 50 years in business.

"I didn't have a driver's license when I got started in '76. That's a long time ago," Darryl Dulong said. "I finally ended up in the turf business."

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Dulong said working alongside his family has been both challenging and rewarding.

"It's always been a family-operated business," he said. "I can't be happier than to have my kids by my side. I mean, it's very emotional. It makes the bond very strong with your family."

That connection inspired the contest. The Dulongs saw soccer bringing families together and wanted to surprise a soccer-loving family with a place to play and spend more time together.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 73% of adults who are active today played sports when they were younger, often alongside family members. Officials say prioritizing active family time can provide a multigenerational blueprint for a healthy, structured lifestyle.

CBS News Atlanta was there when the winner was selected and the call was made to April Biagioni.

"My friends and husband tease me for answering spam calls," Biagioni said. "But I always say that it could be important or I might win something. Well, today we won something."

Her husband, Mark Biagioni, said the new field will give the couple and their three sons another way to spend time together.

"This means that we get to spend more quality time together, which is fleeting as they get older," he said.

The company has started measuring the Biagionis' property to begin work on their new backyard soccer pitch.