Georgia expands red snapper fishing season to two months, starting in July

Georgia anglers will soon have more time to fish for red snapper. In the past, the fishing season has typically lasted only a few days each year due to federal limits.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Coastal Resources Division has announced a new initiative called the Georgia Red Snapper Project. The purpose is to expand recreational fishing opportunities while improving data collection to help sustain future seasons.

Under the program, anglers will be able to fish for red snapper in federal waters off Georgia's coast for two months in 2026, from July 1 through Aug. 31. That's a significant increase from the short federal seasons seen over the past 15 years, which were often restricted due to uncertainty in catch data.

"This is a major step forward for Georgia anglers," said CRD Director Doug Haymans. "For years, access to red snapper has been extremely limited. This project gives anglers a real opportunity, two full months, to enjoy red snapper fishing."

The expanded season is made possible through a federal Exempted Fishing Permit, allowing Georgia to bypass certain federal regulations for 2026. State officials said the permit could be extended if the project proves it can generate better, more accurate data.

As part of the program, anglers will be limited to one red snapper per person per day, with no minimum size requirement. However, participation comes with new reporting rules. Anglers must register their trips in advance using a free app and report their catch within 24 hours.

Officials say that reporting is key to the program's success.

"If anglers want longer, more reliable seasons, we need better data, and that comes directly from them," Haymans said.

The data collected will be used by fisheries managers to improve accuracy and reduce uncertainty, which has historically led to shorter seasons.

The project is supported by a $300,000 grant from Yamaha Rightwaters, a conservation program focused on sustaining marine resources and recreational fishing.

State officials say more details, including how to register and use the reporting app, will be released in the coming weeks, with a dedicated website expected to launch May 15.