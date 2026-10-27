Georgia doctors rock on stage to raise money for uninsured patients caught in Medicaid care gap

On any given weekday, Dr. Amy Eubanks manages a packed schedule as an internal medicine physician, treating patients dealing with complex, chronic illnesses. But when the weekend arrives, her daily routine shifts from medical charts to song sheets as she takes the stage with the McPherson Street Band.

Eubanks uses her passion for medicine and music to support uninsured patients across West Georgia. Every strum of her guitar and every song the band performs directly benefits the Rapha Clinic.

"So many people in our state had to drop their insurance because when those subsidies for Obamacare went away, a lot of the younger folks just couldn't afford it," Eubanks said.

Dr. Amy Eubanks uses her passion for medicine and music to support uninsured patients across West Georgia. CBS News Atlanta

Operating out of a tiny trailer in Temple, Georgia, the Rapha Clinic faces the tall task of providing care to working-class families spread across Haralson, Douglas, Carroll, Paulding, and Heard counties.

"And that need is much more than it used to be," she said.

Staffed by volunteer physicians like Eubanks, the facility provides medical and dental care to community members caught in the gap between high healthcare costs and strict income limits.

"The people who would've qualified for Medicaid if the state expanded it, but they didn't, and so we had this care gap, so they make too much for Medicaid, but they don't make enough by the percentage-wise written into the law to qualify for stipend to help pay," Eubanks said.

The Rapha Clinic provides medical and dental care to community members caught in the gap between high healthcare costs and strict income limits. CBS News Atlanta

The upcoming Sound of Medicine fundraiser marks the 12th year the clinic has brought doctors and tunes together for a shared cause. The event features a lineup of bands, ensembles, and duos made up of healthcare providers who double as musicians.

"It's a series of musical performances, and all of the groups have some kind of medical provider in them, mostly physicians," Eubanks said. "I think the thing with performing is you connect with people in a different way and it's fun. We also come from different genres of music that we like, so it tends to be a very eclectic mix."

Eubanks says the proceeds from the annual concert can support clinic operations for several months at a time, ensuring continuous care for families throughout the region.

"It helps the whole community for everybody to be healthy," she added.

The dedication has inspired deep appreciation from those who walk through the clinic's doors. Doctors say patients are so grateful for the care they receive that they often return to volunteer their time, with some even cutting the grass around the trailer.

The Sound of Medicine concert

is scheduled for Nov. 5 in Carrollton, with options available for supporters to attend in person or watch virtually.