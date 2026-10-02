Georgia deputy fired for creating fake Facebook profile to target someone he arrested

A Cherokee County sheriff's deputy has been fired after an investigation found evidence that he violated department policy by allegedly creating a fake Facebook account targeting someone he had previously arrested.

The Cherokee Sheriff's Office said it recently received a complaint accusing Cpl. Charles Mills of creating the account to target a person he arrested in 2025.

Mills was placed on administrative leave while the department investigated the allegation.

Although the investigation is continuing, the sheriff's office said it found enough evidence to determine that Mills violated its code of conduct. He was then fired.

The sheriff's office did not release additional details about the account, the person allegedly targeted or the nature of the posts. No criminal charges have been announced.