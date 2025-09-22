Georgia couple charged in death of 22-month-old son left strapped in car seat

The parents of a Georgia toddler who was found dead in his car seat in June are now facing charges of second-degree murder and cruelty to children.

The Dalton Police Department arrested Kirsten Schmitt, 26, and Anthony Pedigo, 30, on Monday.

Police said the couple's 22-month-old son, Grayson Pedigo, died on June 5 after being left unattended and strapped into a car seat inside the family's home.

On that day, Schmitt and Pedigo called 911 to report they had found Grayson unresponsive. After officers arrived, the child was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the parents routinely buckled their son into his car seat and left him on the living room floor while they watched television.

On June 5, Schmitt told investigators she had been watching TV with Grayson before going into the bedroom to wake Pedigo for work. She admitted she left Grayson alone and that she and Pedigo stayed in the bedroom for about 30 to 40 minutes. When they returned, they found their son unresponsive, according to police.

Authorities said Grayson's injuries appeared to result from the seat belt and buckle being around his neck.

The case has been under investigation since June. Last week, police and the district attorney's office agreed to pursue charges, and issued warrants for Schmitt and Pedigo's arrests.