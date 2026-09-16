Georgia contract nurse arrested after allegedly giving prescription drugs to Fulton County inmate

A contract nurse at the Fulton County Jail is accused of giving prescription medication to an inmate with whom investigators say she had a romantic relationship.

Shakimia G. Johnson, 36, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with a felony count of providing a prohibited drug to an inmate without authorization, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Investigators said Johnson had an undisclosed relationship with inmate Caleb Sims before the alleged incident. She is accused of giving him the medication on or about Sept. 10 even though he did not have an active prescription or medication order for it.

The sheriff's office said Johnson admitted during an interview that she brought Sims the medication. Investigators said surveillance video showed her entering his housing unit under the pretense of delivering medication to patients before handing items directly to him.

Investigators also identified about 144 recorded phone calls and social media communications between Johnson and Sims, according to the sheriff's office.

Medical contractor supervisors confirmed that Sims was not prescribed the medication at the time and that it was not documented as having been administered, investigators said. The sheriff's office did not identify the medication.

"We maintain a zero-tolerance policy for any staff member or contractor who compromises the security of our facility," Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat said. "This conduct undermines the safety and security of our facility, and we will hold anyone who violates that trust accountable."