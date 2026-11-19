Georgia officials broke ground this week in DeKalb County on the state's first new psychiatric hospital in more than 50 years.

The hospital will be located at Georgia Regional Hospital's Atlanta campus.

According to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, the $409 million project will serve people involved in the criminal justice system.

"What I have always said and will continue to say is that people can be supported in the community," said Georgia Advocacy Office Legal Director Devon Orland.

Orland said jails are generally not equipped to handle the backlog of people waiting for psychiatric evaluations and treatment to restore their ability to participate in court proceedings. She said she understands why the hospital is being built but believes more needs to be done to get people help sooner.

"We're not going to be able to build our way out of this problem," Orland said. "It's not a brick-and-mortar problem, it's a services problem."

DBHDD Commissioner Kevin Tanner said more than 860 people are waiting for forensic services.

"This hospital gives us the capacity to meet our obligation, get people into treatment sooner, and help move their cases forward," Tanner said in a statement on the agency's website.

The hospital will serve people referred by the courts for psychiatric evaluation or treatment, including competency restoration, according to DBHDD.

When a court finds that someone cannot understand the proceedings or help their attorney, the hospital provides treatment and education so they can participate in their defense, the agency said.

If a court determines that a person has regained competency, they return to the county where their case originated to continue receiving care as the case moves forward.

Tanner thanked state lawmakers, the judiciary and law enforcement for their work on the project but also called for cooperation moving forward.

"That means making sure people can get help close to home, that our sheriffs have somewhere to turn when someone in their custody needs psychiatric care, and that the courts can count on that care being available when they order it," Tanner said.

Georgia Department of Behavioral Health And Developmental Disabilities

DeKalb commissioner seeks answers

DeKalb County Commissioner Nicole Massiah called on state lawmakers to answer questions and engage District 3 residents following the groundbreaking.

"Let me be clear," Massiah said in a statement. "I support expanding access to mental health treatment, especially for individuals who desperately need care. But I also believe the families and homeowners who live near this facility deserve to know what's happening in their community. We should never have to choose between supporting mental health services and respecting the people who live in the surrounding neighborhoods."

Massiah said she learned about the project after the groundbreaking. She is seeking information from DBHDD about the facility's operations, security measures, anticipated effects on nearby neighborhoods and opportunities for community involvement.

"District 3 residents deserve to be a part of the conversation, not learn about major projects after the decisions have already been made," Massiah said. "I look forward to working with state officials to get answers, share information, and make sure our community's voice is heard."