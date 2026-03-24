Bill that could penalize protesters for obstructing streets passed by Georgia lawmakers

Georgia lawmakers have approved a bill creating more legal punishments for protesters and others who obstruct the state's streets and highways.

Senate Bill 443 passed the Georgia House on Monday with a 96-69 vote. It had passed the Senate earlier in March.

The bill make anyone who "purposely or recklessly obstructs a highway or street" so that traffic can't pass and fails to move after receiving an order by law enforcement guilty of a high and aggravated misdemeanor.

In Georgia, those misdemeanors are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and up to a year in jail.

While the bill originally included sidewalks and other public passages in its wording, those were removed in an later amendment.

The bill also makes anyone who blocks streets, such as protesters, able to be held civilly liable in court for damages caused as a result of the blockage.

The bill now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp's desk for him to sign.