Georgia authorities intercept 1,800-pound marijuana shipment from California; sheriff warns of growing illegal market

Authorities intercepted a shipment containing 1,800 pounds of marijuana in Butts County on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Gary Long.

The shipment originated in Sacramento, California, and Long said about half was bound for Atlanta, while the other half was headed to Orlando, Florida.

"The illegal marijuana trade does not stop at the state line," Long said.

The sheriff's office did not disclose where or how authorities intercepted the shipment. Officials also did not announce any arrests, identify possible suspects or say what charges could be filed.

Photo courtesy of Butts County Sheriff's Office

Long used the seizure to urge Georgia lawmakers to carefully consider the experiences of states that have legalized marijuana. He argued that legalization and regulation alone would not eliminate illegal sales because criminal organizations can avoid the taxes, licensing fees and other expenses paid by legal businesses.

"This isn't simply the legal marijuana industry supplying these illegal markets. Mexican drug-trafficking organizations and other criminal organizations continue to move enormous quantities of marijuana across state lines, undercutting legitimate growers and businesses operating within the legal system," Long said. "Our legislators need to understand that you will never completely stop or eliminate the black market simply by legalizing and regulating marijuana. In fact, without addressing the criminal organizations behind the black market, you may only make that market stronger and more powerful and create black-market organizations in every state that legalizes it, just as we are seeing today."

The sheriff's office did not say the intercepted shipment was connected to a cartel or any specific criminal organization.

"Georgia, let's get it right the first time," Long said.