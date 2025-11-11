Georgia Attorney General releases new military consumer protection guide to help protect veterans from scams

In 2024, veterans and active service members were scammed out of over $584 million, resulting in nearly 100,000 fraud complaints being filed, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

To help service members and vets better protect themselves and their families from fraud and dishonest business practices, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has released a new Military Consumer Protection Guide.

"We're able to live, work, and worship freely in the greatest state – in the greatest country – on Earth because of the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform," Carr said in a statement. "They're heroes, and they shouldn't have to worry about losing their homes, their savings, or their personal information to criminals and thieves. That's why we created the Georgia Military Consumer Protection Guide to help our service members and veterans keep their costs low and their finances safe."

The Georgia Military Consumer Protection Guide helps service members learn how to identify and avoid common scams. It also includes information and resources on identity theft, credit and short-term loans, debt management and debt collectors, housing, car buying, education, and veterans' benefits.

It is free and available via the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division website. To request hard copies of the guide, contact the Consumer Protection Division at 404-656-3790.