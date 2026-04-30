Georgia animal control director, 2 others arrested in multi-state drug investigation

A Monroe County official is now at the center of a major drug investigation.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says its investigators executed a search warrant April 29 in the River Forest subdivision as part of a multi-state drug operation. Authorities arrested three people and charged them with manufacturing and distributing controlled substances.

Among those arrested is Becky Gifford, 49, who serves as the county's animal control director. Investigators also arrested Chad Gifford, 52, and Holden Haworth, 22.

All three are being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.

Officials have not released additional details about the scope of the operation, but say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division. Authorities say more updates will be provided as they become available.