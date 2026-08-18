Georgia air conditioning technicians share advice on how to keep your systems running smoothly

During the dog days of summer, functioning air conditioning is vital.

CBS News Atlanta accompanied Climate Heroes Air Conditioning on a call to learn about air conditioning repairs, how to prevent your air conditioning from breaking, what to look out for when something may be about to break, and what you can check for and even fix on your own before calling a technician.

Tony Hashani, owner of Climate Heroes, said there are a few main areas to keep an eye on.

"Check your drain line, check and see if there is water in your pan, and check your filter," said Hashani.

Those are just the indoor features that serve a functioning system, normally found in the attic.

"The No. 1 thing I recommend for homeowners is going to be check your filter. Just make sure that the filter is clean," said Hashani. "Make sure that it's not restricting any airflow. This is going to solve about 50% of your issues."

Then there is the outdoor machinery, known as the condenser.

Hasani says grass clippings, pollen, and dirt can build up around the coils, but it's another problem you may be able to handle yourself.

"Take a garden hose and just wash through the coil slowly. Make sure you're getting anything that may be stuck inside. Wash that out once a month, and that way you won't need a chemical cleaning as often," he said.

Your air conditioning can also provide clues when it is time to call in a professional.

"If your system is struggling to get to the temperature that you want it at, most likely it means it needs to be looked at," said Hashani. "If your thermostat all of a sudden goes blank, most likely you're going to have a clogged drain that's backing up, and the system is turning off the safety switch."

During the hottest part of summer, he also advised not to make your system play catch-up.

"Maintain temperature this time of year, so if you want it at 72, don't let it go up to 76 degrees and try to bring it back down to 72 when you get home because it's going to have a tough time bringing it back down to 72 if you wait until midday," Hashani said.

The bottom line, he said, is that a clean filter, outdoor unit, and consistent temperature can help keep the cool air flowing and help you spot when a problem needs more than a quick fix and could also save you time and money.