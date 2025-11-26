Georgia AG indicts former UPS driver accused of stealing T-Mobile shipments worth $130K

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has announced new charges against two people accused of running a monthslong scheme that funneled more than $130,000 in stolen T-Mobile devices through metro Atlanta.

Carr's Organized Retail Crime Unit secured an indictment in Walton County charging Charline Lashai Gatlin and Ivan Robert Stewart with racketeering. Both are accused of working together from April to September 2025 to steal and resell high-value electronics.

According to the indictment, Stewart, a 32-year-old former UPS driver, is accused of stealing shipments of T-Mobile phones and accessories from a UPS hub in the Atlanta area. Investigators say he then passed several of those stolen packages to Gatlin.

Gatlin, 28, is accused of distributing the items to other people involved in the scheme. She's also accused of selling some of the stolen phones at an ecoATM kiosk on at least two occasions.

"Organized retail theft drives up costs for businesses and consumers, and we're going after those responsible," Carr said in a statement. "Thanks to our strong partnerships with UPS, T-Mobile, and other retailers and law enforcement throughout the state, we're sending a strong message that this type of illegal activity won't be tolerated in Georgia. We're fighting each day to keep prices low, criminals behind bars, and our state No. 1 for business."

UPS, which assisted in the investigation, confirmed that it has terminated the employee involved.

"We are working closely with authorities to support their efforts and have terminated employment with this former employee. We have no tolerance for illegal activity," the company said.

The case was investigated by UPS and T-Mobile, along with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol, the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the Atlanta Police Department, and Carr's Organized Retail Crime Unit.

Col. William W. Hitchens III, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said the case shows the strength of collaboration among agencies.

"It demonstrates that we can fight crime more effectively when we work together," he said.