Georgia AG indicts 3 after missing girls recovered in sex trafficking cases

Two teenage girls who were previously reported missing have been found in Georgia as a result of an investigation by the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and other law enforcement agencies.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced indictments Monday against three people in Columbia County accused in separate cases of trafficking the underage girls.

Carr said the indictments involve two alleged sellers and one alleged buyer, all charged in cases connected to the commercial sexual exploitation of minors.

"This is exactly why we expanded our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to the Augusta region, and we're fighting each day to keep Georgians safe," Carr said in a statement. "With each new case, we're sending a message that human trafficking won't be tolerated anywhere in this state, and both buyers and sellers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Carr expanded the unit to Augusta last year using funding approved in the state's amended fiscal year 2025 and fiscal year 2026 budgets.

One of the cases involves Sean Feutral, 29, of Grovetown, who authorities say purchased and transported a 16-year-old girl to his home for commercial sex. The victim had been reported missing out of Richmond County and was recovered in September 2025.

A Columbia County grand jury returned an indictment against Feutral on Dec. 18, 2025, following a presentation of evidence by the AG's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Feutral is charged with three counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. Prosecutors allege he unlawfully solicited, transported, and harbored a minor for that purpose.

In a separate case, Monica Daughtery, 41, and Keshawn Bennett, 19, both of Augusta, were indicted in connection with the trafficking of another 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing out of Clayton County. That victim was recovered in October 2025.

Prosecutors allege Daughtery and Bennett financially benefited from selling the minor for commercial sex. According to the indictment, the two are accused of harboring and maintaining the victim while renting rooms at several hotels in the area. Daughtery is also accused of transporting and providing the victim for commercial sex.

A Columbia County grand jury returned indictments against both defendants on Dec. 18, 2025.

Daughtery faces multiple counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, including allegations that she benefited financially, maintained, harbored, transported, and provided the minor for sexual servitude. She is also charged with driving without proof of insurance and driving while her license was suspended.

Bennett is charged with multiple counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, including allegations that he benefited financially, maintained, and harbored the minor.