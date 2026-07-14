Georgia 2-year-old shot and killed by 4-year-old who found unsecured gun in car, Florida sheriff says

A Georgia family's trip to Florida ended in tragedy when their 2-year-old son was shot and killed by a young relative who found a gun in their car, officials say.

The deadly shooting happened on Sunday afternoon at an Osceola County apartment complex, Sheriff Chris Blackmon said in a press conference on Monday.

According to Blackmon, the family had just arrived at their rental home and had left the 2-year-old and a 4-year-old relative alone in the car.

While alone, the 4-year-old found the gun unsecured in the vehicle, retrieved it, and fired it, hitting the 2-year-old boy.

"It's literally laying out by itself, so it's easy to grab, and he pulled the trigger," Blackmon said.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the family heard the gunshot and rushed the boy to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead.

Blackmon did not share any information about the family outside of saying they were from Georgia. It is unclear who the gun belonged to.

The investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing. Blackmon said that his office would meet with state prosecutors to determine whether charges will be filed.